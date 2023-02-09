Clearing and colder through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds gusted to 49mph at Evansville Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon as a strong cold front cleared the Tri-State. Winds will ease on Thursday night as temperatures sink to near freezing on Friday morning. Skies will slowly clear during the day on Friday with highs in the lower 40s. Clear on Saturday with a low of 24 and sunny high of 43 in the afternoon. Sunday will be a bit milder with a high near 50. We’ll hang onto partly sunny skies through Monday when high temps climb into the middle 50s. More active weather on the way next week with rain likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will peak in the lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

