Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.(Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée – a breaded cauliflower sandwich – at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper – featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods – in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger – developed with Beyond Meat – in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for strong storms overnight
Blake Cadwalader
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody

Latest News

Authorities calling for barricaded man to come out of Pike Co. home.
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
Penguins return at Mesker Park Zoo.
The Penguins are back outside at Mesker Park Zoo