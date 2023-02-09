Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed by woodpeckers inside the walls of a California home. (Credit: Nick Castro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out.

The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for strong storms overnight
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
Blake Cadwalader
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is shown with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as...
Ukraine renews pleas for jets
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in months-long theft, burglary investigation
A young boy smiles after being rescued by the White Helmets in Idlib, Syria.
RAW: Smiling young boy rescued from earthquake rubble
Birds stuffed 700 pounds of acorns inside a California home.
Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home