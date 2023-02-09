Authorities call for barricaded man to come out of Pike Co. home

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are asking people to avoid an area of SR 57 in Pike County.

They say it’s between SR 61 and 18th Street.

Troopers say a man is barricaded alone inside a home, and that’s why there is police activity in the area.

A viewer who sent us video around 12:45 p.m. Thursday says authorities were calling for the man to come out.

Pike: Traffic Alert

