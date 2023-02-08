Polar Plunge
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

2/8 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed his sister is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Officials say it all started with an argument.

Officials also say a crash left one man with critical injuries in Daviess County.

The man was taken to an Owensboro hospital, and then flown to Louisville.

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address left many lawmakers talking.

He’s urging for unity between both sides of the isle.

Right now, Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center is hosting its biggest event yet.

The 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are happening through the weekend.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

