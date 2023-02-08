USI holds stock market investing seminar for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Southern Indiana got a crash course on investing into the stock market.

USI’s Romain College of Business invited Ross Mayfield to present the importance of investing as early as possible.

Mayfield is a private wealth management investment strategist with Baird.

He gave students tips on how anticipate highs and lows in the stock market.

One student who attended the presentation says he understands the benefits of investing early and working hard.

”You have to play the long run,” says USI student, Nicholas Stelchek. “You got to be patient. What you reap is what you sow. If you put in that work, you’re going to get it in the end. It’s going to be a while. It’s going to be a lot of hard work gonna be a lot of sleepless nights. Nothing is given easy. If you want something you’ve never had, you got to be willing to do something you’ve never done and I try to live by that.”

Mayfield also recommended researching stock market trends by engaging with communities online.

He says that can be done by watching videos or podcasts and can help you decide what businesses are good to invest in.

