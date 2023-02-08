U.S. pedestrian deaths at 40-year high

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Estimates from the Governors Highway Safety Association say there were 7,485 pedestrians killed by cars in 2021. That would be the highest number in 40 years.

In Evansville, Sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department told 14 News that in 2021, 36 pedestrians were hit by cars. Three of those people died.

In 2022, she said thirty more pedestrian accidents occurred with one death.

“About half of those were where a pedestrian was crossing a roadway and got hit by a car,” Gray said.

She said a large portion also happened when cars were backing out of parking spaces. She urged both drivers and pedestrians to always be on the lookout for danger.

Gray also said many accidents would happen on some of Evansville’s busiest roads like Morgan Avenue or U.S. highway 41, and drivers were often distracted.

Location can mean everything for pedestrian and biker safety.

McKenzie May, the Active Transportation Liaison for the Evansville Trails Coalition said on Tuesday that roads without designated sidewalks or bike paths can present a danger.

“It leads [to] opportunities for vehicles to not be aware of these situations,” she explained. “These tragic things just unfortunately happen.”

The Environmental Protection Agency actually assesses how walkable a communities across the country are.

It’s calculated using variables like intersection density, proximity to transit stops, and land-use diversity.

A map of walkability can be found here.

The map shows that downtown Evansville is above average in terms of walkability while most neighborhoods on the outskirts of town or on the west side show that walkability is below average or seriously poor.

May said the only way to improve those is to get in touch with them or the city to talk about what kind of needs your community has.

“We work closely with city officials to be able to pass these ordinances to provide these opportunities for individuals who want to get around that may not have a motor vehicle,” she said.

On February 1, Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg announced over $800 million in grant funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program.

All of the Tri-State’s Kentucky counties are receiving funding from that program.

In Indiana, Dubois County is the only one receiving funds.

