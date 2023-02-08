UE Professor discusses AI emergence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Artificial intelligence is an emerging technology which has captured national attention. Some are worried after hearing stories of students using the technology to write school assignments for them.

An assistant professor of computer science at the University of Evansville says he first encountered AI years ago while playing video games. He says since then, he’s seen the technology develop, for better and for worse.

Dr. Maxwell Omwenga thinks of artificial intelligence in simple terms.

“Having a computer trying to behave as a human being,” said Omwenga.

He says what sets AI apart is its ability to learn the same way we do, by recognizing failures and successes and eventually limiting the number of mistakes.

“That means that it can learn by itself,” said Omwenga. “It will start a little bit wonky, but give it more time, more intelligence, give it more penalties and rewards, it will learn what to do. Eventually it will head there.”

Dr. Omwenga has seen this in action. He got his doctorate by using AI to create a machine learning model which guided a robot to map out an underground space.

He says AI can also provide high-level analysis such as showing connections between seemingly independent systems, like the stock market and agriculture, or climate change and self-driving cars.

He says while many people worry about AI when it comes to situations like students using it to write school assignments, Dr. Omwenga says this would still require edits and revisions, along with an understanding of the class material.

“If you’re an expert, if you know what you’re doing, you can get a ton of good stuff coming out of AI,” said Omwenga. “But if you’re not familiar, you’re not knowledgeable, then you can only just use a small part of it.”

Dr. Omwenga says humans still have the upper hand with AI, since a computer can only be trained to learn a specific thing, while humans can adapt to any number of new situations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.