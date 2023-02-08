Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days
Published: Feb. 8, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic.
They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds.
Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on.
Officials say it’s a one-block closure which will be in place for about eight days.
Drivers can expect more closures as the project continues.
