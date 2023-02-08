Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-50s. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms late this afternoon through tonight. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

Thursday, cloudy and windy with showers and storms ending early as high temps remain in the mid-50s. However, temps will sink during the afternoon into the mid to upper 40s as the cold sweeps through the area. Southwest winds gusting 30 to 45 an hour can be expected. The wind advisory will end at 3:00 p.m.

