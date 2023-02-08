‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Safe Babies’ program will benefit parents in Henderson, Union, and Webster counties.

The program is being funded through donations with the Deaconess Foundation.

In 2022, four infants died in Henderson County due to unsafe sleep environments.

Deaconess Chief Administrative Officer Linda White says that statistic stuck with the organization, knowing they wanted to make an impact.

“We at Deaconess Henderson Hospital along with Marsha’s Place here in Henderson want to make sure that the parents have the right equipment to take care of their newborns and their infants,” White said.

The program is targeted at parents who are in need of infant resources. The stipulation is that parents who are in the program will also need to take training courses with the hospital on how to use the equipment their given.

“We want our babies to be safe, and our parents to be equipped, and empowered and confident in their responsibilities as a mom or a dad,” said Jared Marshall, Executive Director of Marsha’s Place.

Marshall says the hospital approached them first, and the partnership began since their goals aligned.

“Our specialty is early pregnancy, and then we want to connect them with a local doctor for ongoing care throughout their pregnancy,” Marshall said.

Nurse Clinician Laura Hish says the hospital will offer pack n’ plays, car seats, diapers, and starter kits for parents for those pack n’ plays.

Hish says parents can sometimes put the car seat on too loosely, but the hospital has over a dozen trained staff members ready to install them.

“Most people don’t have car seats in securely enough, and these 17 ladies went through three days, and they certainly know how to get a car seat in there good and tight to keep a baby safe,” Hish said.

Deaconess says that this program is only available for those who qualify, which they have a staff of case workers to determine need and whether people are within that qualification.

The Foundation has already raised $68,000, and they have a goal of $100,000, but they already have items ready to hand-off to parents.

More information on this program can be found on Deaconess’ website.

