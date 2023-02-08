Polar Plunge
ROMP releases music lineup for 2023 festival(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ROMP organizers released the full lineup for the 2023 festival on Wednesday.

Some noticeable performers include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan, among others.

This will be ROMP’s 20th annual event, which is set for June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park.

Officials say single-day tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information on this year’s event.

