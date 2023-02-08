ROMP releases music lineup for 2023 festival
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ROMP organizers released the full lineup for the 2023 festival on Wednesday.
Some noticeable performers include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan, among others.
This will be ROMP’s 20th annual event, which is set for June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park.
Officials say single-day tickets are on sale now.
