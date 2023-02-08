Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east.
The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital.
The investigation is still open.
