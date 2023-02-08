Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow.

Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.

According to a citation, police watched Frakes driving westbound on the parkway Monday after noon around 12:26 p.m.

Police recorded Frakes traveling 95 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone.

Police eventually pulled Frakes over where police confirmed active warrants for Frakes.

During the traffic stop, Frakes “jumped back into the vehicle and began to drive at a high rate of speed towards Edmonton.”

Police said that Frakes was driving on the wrong side of the highway and ran multiple vehicles off o the highway. Police also reported that Frakes drove through multiple stop signs, caution lights and traffic lights.

Once the chase got to Edmonton, Frakes traveled west on U.S. 68/80.

Glasgow Police Department officers spiked the vehicle Frakes was driving.

After the front driver’s side tire went flat, police said that Frakes made a left turn onto Bunch Avenue, which was a dead end road.

Frakes was then placed into custody.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday.

