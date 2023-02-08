Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase

Robert Frakes
Robert Frakes(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow.

Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.

According to a citation, police watched Frakes driving westbound on the parkway Monday after noon around 12:26 p.m.

Police recorded Frakes traveling 95 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone.

Police eventually pulled Frakes over where police confirmed active warrants for Frakes.

During the traffic stop, Frakes “jumped back into the vehicle and began to drive at a high rate of speed towards Edmonton.”

Police said that Frakes was driving on the wrong side of the highway and ran multiple vehicles off o the highway. Police also reported that Frakes drove through multiple stop signs, caution lights and traffic lights.

Once the chase got to Edmonton, Frakes traveled west on U.S. 68/80.

Glasgow Police Department officers spiked the vehicle Frakes was driving.

After the front driver’s side tire went flat, police said that Frakes made a left turn onto Bunch Avenue, which was a dead end road.

Frakes was then placed into custody.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
More than $5.4 million in federal funding approved for Kentucky Emergency Management
Blake Cadwalader
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Man arrested after repeatedly returning to banned residence, police say