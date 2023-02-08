More than $5.4 million in federal funding approved for Kentucky Emergency Management

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA has approved more than $5.4 million in federal funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM).

Officials say the funding was approved for emergency protective measures, as a result of the Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes.

They say during the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency protective measures.

According to a release, FEMA approved $5,437,450 for KYEM for the utilization of state workers, rented equipment and contracts to include:

Procuring shower & laundry trailers

Restroom trailers

Multiple portable storage containers

Meals and food distribution

Tarps, blankets and generators

Light towers

Trash pick-up and removal

KN95 masks

“Cut and toss” limb clearing measures

National Guard Support in areas affected by the storms

Officials say all of the work was performed between Dec. 11, and Jan. 11, 2022.

According to a release, FEMA authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures—including direct federal assistance—for a continuous 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the Eastern Kentucky floods.

They say this project was funded at a 100% cost share, which means FEMA reimburses applicants at 100% of eligible costs.

