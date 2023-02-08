Polar Plunge
More than $5.4 million in federal funding approved for Kentucky Emergency Management

(WKYT)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA has approved more than $5.4 million in federal funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM).

Officials say the funding was approved for emergency protective measures, as a result of the Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes.

They say during the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency protective measures.

According to a release, FEMA approved $5,437,450 for KYEM for the utilization of state workers, rented equipment and contracts to include:

  • Procuring shower & laundry trailers
  • Restroom trailers
  • Multiple portable storage containers
  • Meals and food distribution
  • Tarps, blankets and generators
  • Light towers
  • Trash pick-up and removal
  • KN95 masks
  • “Cut and toss” limb clearing measures
  • National Guard Support in areas affected by the storms

Officials say all of the work was performed between Dec. 11, and Jan. 11, 2022.

According to a release, FEMA authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures—including direct federal assistance—for a continuous 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the Eastern Kentucky floods.

They say this project was funded at a 100% cost share, which means FEMA reimburses applicants at 100% of eligible costs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

