Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital

Blake Cadwalader
Blake Cadwalader(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital.

According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1.

[Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]

EPD says police were told by the victim that he was at his home on South Grand Avenue when he heard someone attempting to get inside. Once the suspect got in the home, the victim attempted to force him out. The suspect immediately shot the victim two times in the lower leg and ran.

Police say that suspect was later identified as Blake Cadwalader.

After further investigation, police say Cadwalader was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Cadwalader is facing several charges including burglary and battery.

