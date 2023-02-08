Man arrested after repeatedly returning to banned residence, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after police say he repeatedly returned to a residence he was evicted from.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Kenneth Sellers was served an eviction notice by two Hopkins County deputies back in January.

On Tuesday, the owner called dispatch and told them Sellers had been coming back to the residence and getting inside at night.

Officers say they attempted to contact Sellers, and left him a voicemail to not return back to the residence.

Later the same day, officers say they were told Sellers returned again. When they arrived on scene, officers found Sellers inside the home and arrested him.

Sellers was booked into the Hopkins County jail where he is facing a criminal trespassing charge.

28-year-old Kenneth Sellers (Hopkins County Jail)

