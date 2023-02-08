Henderson County girls soccer stars continue their athletic careers at Kentucky Wesleyan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Henderson County High School, girls soccer stars Chloe Honeycutt and Imarie Carter both signed their letters of intent to play for Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Honeycutt has been an all-state goalkeeper in Kentucky for two seasons. She had 9 shutouts this season and helped the Colonels in their 2021 final four run.

Meanwhile, Carter contributed 7 goals and 8 assists in her senior season, helping the girls advance to the sweet sixteen. She is planning to continue her soccer *and track career at KWC.

“I just felt like I had a place there,” says Chloe Honeycutt. “They were all really welcoming and I just loved all the girls on the team, so I knew I wanted to go there. This organization helped me come out of my shell, and the relationships I’ve made have also helped me in my decision to play college soccer.”

“I was thinking about it and was like man it would be great to be able to play with my teammate one day, or my best friend, and I get to do both,” says Imarie Carter. “My love for the game and track, I couldn’t decide between either or so I just stuck with both.”

Carter will spend one last season competing for the Colonels track team this spring.

