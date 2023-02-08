Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fentanyl epidemic is a top of mind issue for leaders nationwide, including Kentucky.

Governor candidate Kelly Craft held an opioid roundtable to discuss the crisis with law enforcement.

Officials from Madisonville, Christian County and Henderson gathered at the Law Enforcement Training Center.

They discussed fentanyl, recruitment and retention, and other problems.

Major Jason McKnight with the Madisonville Police Department says it’s nice to have someone from state government listen to their struggles.

”She’s the one that can go back and push this change at a higher level and then of course we will enforce it later on,” says McKnight. “But at any time someone from the government wishes to talk to us about these issues we are more than happy too.”

Major McKnight says he hopes to keep in contact with Craft and other law enforcement agencies moving forward so they can make positive changes in the future.

