GLVC swimming and diving championships looking to boost economy in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The largest event ever hosted at the Deaconess Aquatic Center is now underway.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Diving Championship began on Tuesday.

Economic leaders in Evansville say the event generates around $900,000 for the community. City officials say they estimate as many as 2,000 people could attend.

Megan Heronemus, the director of sales for Visit Evansville, says bringing that many people to the area is only good for the city’s economy.

“These folks are here all week long, so they’re going to be hitting up our shops and restaurants in downtime,” Heronemus said. “And we hope they’re going to come here and explore Evansville. So we’re excited to have them here.”

The championships will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.