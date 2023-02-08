GLVC competition begins in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 2023 Great Valley Lakes Conference Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway in Evansville.

This is the largest event that’s been hosted thus far since the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in October of 2021.

This is the 10th year for the competition and the first year at the aquatic center which can hold 1,000 fans.

The competition consists of ten women teams and nine men teams.

A total of nine colleges across the region are competing.

Tuesday was the 800 Freestyle Relay.

The championship will be going on throughout the week until Saturday.

