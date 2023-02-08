EVSC plans to improve pedestrian overpass bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is planning to make improvements to an overpass that connects one of its schools with a play area.

Delaware Elementary School uses a play area across North Garvin Street.

The overpass connecting the two was built in the early 80s.

The bridge hasn’t seen substantial improvements since.

School leaders say they consulted a structural engineer as part of their planning to paint the overpass, and realized it needs a bit more help.

”You don’t want to invest money into just covering the surface if there are some issues that you need to take care of deeper inside the structure, and that’s what we’re doing,” says EVSC Chief of Communications, Jason Woebkenberg. “And we know once this is complete it’s going to serve Delaware School, the Delaware School neighborhood community.”

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says the structure is still safe, but they do plan to replace much of the concrete.

Officials say bids are already advertised and they plan to make the changes over the summer.

