Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC plans to improve pedestrian overpass bridge

EVSC plans to improve pedestrian overpass bridge
By Robinson Miles
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is planning to make improvements to an overpass that connects one of its schools with a play area.

Delaware Elementary School uses a play area across North Garvin Street.

The overpass connecting the two was built in the early 80s.

The bridge hasn’t seen substantial improvements since.

School leaders say they consulted a structural engineer as part of their planning to paint the overpass, and realized it needs a bit more help.

”You don’t want to invest money into just covering the surface if there are some issues that you need to take care of deeper inside the structure, and that’s what we’re doing,” says EVSC Chief of Communications, Jason Woebkenberg. “And we know once this is complete it’s going to serve Delaware School, the Delaware School neighborhood community.”

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says the structure is still safe, but they do plan to replace much of the concrete.

Officials say bids are already advertised and they plan to make the changes over the summer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler

Latest News

Deaconess Henderson Hospital
‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families
‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families
‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families
Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion
Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion
Employees are now working inside of Pratt Paper’s New Building
Employees are now working inside of Pratt Paper’s New Building