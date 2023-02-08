Polar Plunge
Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations license revoked

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The medical license of an Evansville doctor who is facing allegations of groping a pair of long-time patients has now been revoked.

Documents show Dr. James Jenison’s CSR-Physician license status as suspended. His Medical license status shows as revoked.

Dr. Jenison is accused of inappropriately touching two patients during separate incidents in 2019.

[Previous Story: Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations]

According to documents from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, Dr. Jenison was suspended from St. Vincent Ascension, pending an investigation into his conduct.

He was given the choice to resign on July 12, 2019, which he ultimately did so one week later.

Dr. Jenison is also accused of lying on his renewal application to the Medical Licensing Board.

The documents claim that when asked whether he had been denied any staff memberships or privileges, Jenison answered “no.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

