Employees are now working inside of Pratt Paper’s New Building

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving down Kentucky 425, what was once a mass of steel beams and framing on the side of the road is looking more and more like a building every day.

An employee confirmed with 14 News that they are physically inside of it doing work, and all of this progress has got people keeping an eye on things according to Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

“It’s exciting seeing the walls go up, and I think they are, as they say, ‘dry,’” explains Schneider, “they can go inside and do a lot of work now installing equipment, and it’s fun to watch.”

He says they’ve been moving fast.

With walls up and employees inside, it’s drawing stares from those traveling along the highway.

Schneider says what we can see right now isn’t even the best part.

“You know what’s crazy is the building that everybody sees from the 425 Bypass now is not even going to be the largest building on the property,” says Schneider.

Schneider says they’ll be adding a second, larger building behind the first.

So, two big buildings, somebody’s got to fill them.

That’s where Schneider is allowed to really get excited, especially now that folks can see the scale of what Pratt Paper is going to be.

“They’re hiring local people, and they’ve hired some local students who went away to college and are just graduating. They’re hiring them back out of college. Engineers, folks out of those professions, it’s great,” says Schneider.

A business and some buildings of this magnitude coming onto the scene present a unique opportunity for Henderson.

There are construction jobs that are already making an impact on the local economy, and there are hundreds of other jobs opening up.

When those roles are filled, those people will be working, living, and spending money in Henderson.

“Even before the plant’s open,” says Schneider, “local people are getting hired at Pratt.”

Outside of new jobs, Schneider believes Pratt Paper can function as a catalyst for positive change in other, already-existing businesses.

“For all of the other existing industries, which we love,” laughs Schneider with a smile, “I think it’s going to raise their game, force them to raise their game, which is good. One thing it’s already done is raise wages, and having competition for workers is how you grow wages in a community, and that’s good for everybody.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.