Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Drug-free relief for chronic constipation may come in form of vibrating pill

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel...
Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who struggle with chronic constipation have a new drug-free option to help get some relief.

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.

It was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in August but became available for doctors to prescribe this week.

The capsule is meant to be taken every day.

It travels through the stomach and small intestine just like food does. After 14 hours of ingesting, the pill reaches the large intestine and gets to work.

It stimulates nerve cells in the gut and triggers muscle contractions.

Between 10% and 20% of Americans live with chronic constipation, which is diagnosed as having fewer than three bowel movements in a week.

Vibrant is not currently covered by health insurance, but the company is offering a coupon to cap out-of-pocket costs at $69 per month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story
Gabriel Carothers is the youngest pilot in New Mexico history after completing his private...
Teen makes history as youngest African American pilot in New Mexico
Gabriel Carothers is the youngest pilot in New Mexico history after completing his private...
Teen makes history as youngest African American pilot in New Mexcio
A man was arrested after a gun with a high-capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local...
Gun, high-capacity magazine found at school in Connecticut, police say