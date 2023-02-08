Polar Plunge
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A lumber truck driver died Monday after a crash on an Oregon highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 p.m. to respond to reports that a lumber truck flipped over and one person was trapped inside.

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the driver was conscious as emergency crews worked to free him from the cab of the truck, but he later stopped breathing and died at the scene.

