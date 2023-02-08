Dispatch: Police chase ends with crash into Evansville building, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue.

Dispatch says the chase resulted in the driver hitting a building before crashing into a pole.

Officials tell 14 News that one person is now in custody.

We will update this story once more information is available.

