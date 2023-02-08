Dispatch: Police chase ends with crash into Evansville building, suspect in custody
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on Wednesday afternoon.
This happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue.
Dispatch says the chase resulted in the driver hitting a building before crashing into a pole.
Officials tell 14 News that one person is now in custody.
We will update this story once more information is available.
