Dispatch: Police chase ends with crash into Evansville building, suspect in custody

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue.

Dispatch says the chase resulted in the driver hitting a building before crashing into a pole.

Officials tell 14 News that one person is now in custody.

We will update this story once more information is available.

