Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this week could be measured in the Tri-State.

A seismograph, which creates a digital recording of the ground motion through seismic waves, was used to measure it.

Paul Doss, a geology professor at the University of Southern Indiana, says Turkey interacts with several earth plates, which over time builds up stress that must be released. Doss says how the buildings there were constructed is one reason behind all the deaths.

“Many of these mason restructures literally just collapse in a way where we describe as pancaking,” Doss said. “Where the top floor is just settled down in on the lower floors.”

The number of fatalities is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.