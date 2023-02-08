Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State

Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this week could be measured in the Tri-State.

A seismograph, which creates a digital recording of the ground motion through seismic waves, was used to measure it.

Paul Doss, a geology professor at the University of Southern Indiana, says Turkey interacts with several earth plates, which over time builds up stress that must be released. Doss says how the buildings there were constructed is one reason behind all the deaths.

“Many of these mason restructures literally just collapse in a way where we describe as pancaking,” Doss said. “Where the top floor is just settled down in on the lower floors.”

The number of fatalities is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

Latest News

City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
Dispatch: Police chase ends with crash into Evansville building, suspect in custody
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations license revoked
Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations license revoked