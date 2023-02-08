City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville.

A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.

“We want to make sure we know what’s going on with what our officers are doing, as well as what the citizens they pull over,” Wyatt said. “To make sure we’re doing the right things and making sure the citizens are doing the right things.”

Mayor Wyatt says the grants will take at least two months to get approved.

