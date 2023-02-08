Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams

City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville.

A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.

“We want to make sure we know what’s going on with what our officers are doing, as well as what the citizens they pull over,” Wyatt said. “To make sure we’re doing the right things and making sure the citizens are doing the right things.”

Mayor Wyatt says the grants will take at least two months to get approved.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
Dispatch: Police chase ends with crash into Evansville building, suspect in custody
Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State
Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations license revoked
Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations license revoked