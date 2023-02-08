Big signing day for 8 student athletes at Castle High School

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, eight Castle Knight athletes signed their national letters of intent, to play at the next level.

Four girls soccer players signed their letters out of the eight student athletes.

Delaney Kelly signed with Manchester University, Elle Blessinger will continue her soccer career at Wisconsin Green Bay, Emmy Higgins signed her NLI with Illinois-Chicago, and Mariah Winge made it official with Kentucky Wesleyan.

Avery Stephens will continue her cross country and track career, right in town at UE.

Ava Oberst will play lacrosse at Tiffin.

The two athletes signed in baseball are Hayden Hunt, who will attend Vincennes University, while Carter Walker is going to Huntington University.

“The girls were a big factor, and the coaches,” says Emmy Higgins. “The coaches were so invested in me personally, and it felt really nice,” said Emmy Higgins, who signed with Illinois-Chicago. “I’ve always dreamed about playing collegiate soccer, so it’s exciting that I get to.”

“I’m really excited to be able to play baseball at the next level and continue my career as long as I can,” said Carter Walker. “It’s a really beautiful campus, and it’s the right distance away, right major I wanted to take.”

“It’s nice to have it done with and know what I’m going to do and nice to have a new home,” said Mariah Winge. “The environment at Kentucky Wesleyan was very welcoming from the beginning.”

