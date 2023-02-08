Polar Plunge
Affidavit: Evansville man facing several charges following domestic violence incident

26-year-old Cory Brown
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges including domestic violence and confinement after an incident that happened on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, that person is 26-year-old Cory Brown.

Police say Brown is accused of forcing another person to strip, poured water over them, and threatened to sodomize them all while beating and choking them.

They say the incident occurred over the course of several hours.

Brown is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Confinement
  • Intimidation
  • Strangulation
  • Domestic Violence
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Interfere in reporting of crime

