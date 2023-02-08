Affidavit: Evansville man facing several charges following domestic violence incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges including domestic violence and confinement after an incident that happened on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, that person is 26-year-old Cory Brown.

Police say Brown is accused of forcing another person to strip, poured water over them, and threatened to sodomize them all while beating and choking them.

They say the incident occurred over the course of several hours.

Brown is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

Confinement

Intimidation

Strangulation

Domestic Violence

Criminal Mischief

Interfere in reporting of crime

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.