Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville.

That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts.

Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsom Center.

Officials from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be there.

Organizers say they’ve already helped dozens of customers with payment arrangements and to sign up for the new bill relief program.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

Latest News

More than $5.4 million in federal funding approved for Kentucky Emergency Management
Blake Cadwalader
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Robert Frakes
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Man arrested after repeatedly returning to banned residence, police say