Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville.

That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts.

Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsom Center.

Officials from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be there.

Organizers say they’ve already helped dozens of customers with payment arrangements and to sign up for the new bill relief program.

