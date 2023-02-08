Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

4th person charged in Ohio Co. boarding school abuse case

4th person charged in Ohio Co. boarding school abuse case
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fourth person has been indicted in connection with an abuse investigation involving Pilgrim’s Rest Boarding School in Ohio County.

[PREVIOUS: 3 accused of abuse at Ohio Co. boarding school make court appearances]

Court records show 26-year-old George Servin is charged with 21 counts of criminal abuse on a child 12 or under and six counts of assault child abuse. Records show some of the incidents happened late in 2021 and continued into October of 2022.

As previously reported, three others are also charged. 52-year-old Kelly Vanderkooi and 28-year-old Johnathan Vanderkooi are also charged with numerous counts of criminal abuse and child abuse, while 27-year-old Amanda Vanderkooi is charged with one count of sexual abuse.

They are due back in court in April.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

Latest News

GLVC swimming and diving championships looking to boost economy in Evansville
GLVC swimming and diving championships looking to boost economy in Evansville
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
Dispatch: Police chase ends with crash into Evansville building, suspect in custody
Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State
Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State