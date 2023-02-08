4th person charged in Ohio Co. boarding school abuse case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fourth person has been indicted in connection with an abuse investigation involving Pilgrim’s Rest Boarding School in Ohio County.

[PREVIOUS: 3 accused of abuse at Ohio Co. boarding school make court appearances]

Court records show 26-year-old George Servin is charged with 21 counts of criminal abuse on a child 12 or under and six counts of assault child abuse. Records show some of the incidents happened late in 2021 and continued into October of 2022.

As previously reported, three others are also charged. 52-year-old Kelly Vanderkooi and 28-year-old Johnathan Vanderkooi are also charged with numerous counts of criminal abuse and child abuse, while 27-year-old Amanda Vanderkooi is charged with one count of sexual abuse.

They are due back in court in April.

