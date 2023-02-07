Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman indicted for criminal abuse of a child has been sentenced.

Court records show Haley Shepherd pleaded guilty in the case.

In January of 2021, police were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street because a one-year-old was badly burned.

She was taken to the hospital in Owensboro, and then taken to a Nashville hospital where she underwent skin graft surgery.

Shepherd was arrested nearly a year later.

[Previous: Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler]

Family members say Shepherd was the toddler’s babysitter, and medical professionals believe she was left for days with those injuries before 911 was called.

Court records show Shepherd has been sentenced to 18 days in jail, starting February 10. She’ll then be on probation for year, with a monthly fee of $25.

They show if she violates the terms of her probation, the court recommends two years in prison.

Her trial in this case had been scheduled to start February 27 .

Court dockets show Shepherd has other pending cases, including drunk driving charges.

Family members tell us they are not happy with the sentence.

They say the little girl is severely scarred, but has recovered and is doing well.

