UE professor secures grant funding to fight food insecurity in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A state grant was secured to help fight food insecurity and obesity thanks to a professor with the University of Evansville.

According to a release, UE’s director of the institute for public health and associate professor Dr. Su Jin Jeong submitted a grant application in November.

They say that grant was submitted on behalf of the Evansville non-profit Young and Established. Y&E works to better the community primarily through the inspiration and motivation of the youth.

Officials say the grant valued at $450,000 will provide two years’ worth of funding for work related to food insecurity and obesity. With the funding, the goal is to accomplish three programs including a backpack and food pantry program, community garden and farmer’s market, and cooking classes for children who are part of the Y&E mentorship program.

According to a release, the University of Evansville’s Institute for Public Health was included in this grant as a technical advisor. The grant disbursement begins this summer.

