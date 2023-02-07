Polar Plunge
2/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Three people accused of child abuse are expected in court Tuesday in Ohio County.

Kentucky State Police say they ran a boarding school called Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry in Dundee.

A Vanderburgh County family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officials say the 35-year-old was hit and killed on a moped on University Parkway near Hogue Road.

A deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria, claiming the lives of more than 5,000 people.

Search and rescue efforts are underway to find survivors.

It’s about to be a busy night in Washington.

President Joe Biden will give his State Of The Union Address.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

