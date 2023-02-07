Several rounds of rain through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers started the day Tuesday. More rain will move in on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Morning lows on Wednesday will briefly dip to near 40 before south winds kick the temperature up to near 60 by the afternoon. Widespread rain will move through on Wednesday, with our best chances for locally heavy rain and thunder arriving with the cold front on Wednesday night. Total rainfall still looks like 1-1.5″ across the entire Tri-State. Rain will end on Thursday and highs will fall into the lower 50s. Colder on Friday with a high of 48 and a low of 34. Some light rain or rain/snow mix possible Friday afternoon. Dry and colder over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the lower 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday.

