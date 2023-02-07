Polar Plunge
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to make special announcement
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky’s second largest art museum say they have an announcement to make.

They say that announcement is expected to come at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art on Frederica Street.

Officials say it has to do with a major gift to the museum.

They say it will help them bring education, economic development and cultural tourism to the city, state and region.

We will update this story as it develops.

