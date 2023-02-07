Polar Plunge
Owensboro Health gives $500K in grants to area non-profits

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - More than $500,000 is on the way to agencies in Owensboro.

Leaders with Owensboro Health have announced the winners of the Community Health Investment Grants.

Many of the 25 grant winners are community nonprofits that support health, education, seniors, art, children.

One of the recipients is Faithful Friends of Kentucky.

It received $18,000.

Marla Carter with Faithful Friends says the money will be used to provide music therapy to residents of nearby nursing homes.

“We want to make sure that this become integrated into that care plan the same as any of their therapy would be, the same as physical therapy occupatienoal therapy, music therapy that using their personalized playlist because somethings that’s integrated into every aspect of their day,” said Carter.

That initiative will involve more than 60 residents from four nursing homes.

