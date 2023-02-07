One person injured after crash on Hirsch Rd.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say crews were called to a crash Tuesday morning on Hirsch Road.
They say that call came in around 6:35 a.m. as an accident with injuries.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a car hit a utility pole.
VCSO says two people were in the car at the time, and the driver had a non-life threatening head injury.
No other injuries were reported.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
