Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

One person injured after crash on Hirsch Rd.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say crews were called to a crash Tuesday morning on Hirsch Road.

They say that call came in around 6:35 a.m. as an accident with injuries.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a car hit a utility pole.

VCSO says two people were in the car at the time, and the driver had a non-life threatening head injury.

No other injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
18-year-old Kira Campbell
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest

Latest News

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to make special announcement
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to make special announcement
Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi
3 people facing child abuse charges set to appear in Ohio Co. court
2/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
3 people facing child abuse charges set to appear in Ohio Co. court
3 people facing child abuse charges set to appear in Ohio Co. court