One person injured after crash on Hirsch Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say crews were called to a crash Tuesday morning on Hirsch Road.

They say that call came in around 6:35 a.m. as an accident with injuries.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a car hit a utility pole.

VCSO says two people were in the car at the time, and the driver had a non-life threatening head injury.

No other injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.