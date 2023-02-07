Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will feature first transgender character

The much-anticipated videogame "Hogwarts Legacy" is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The much-anticipated videogame “Hogwarts Legacy” is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.

The game will feature the first transgender character in the Harry Potter franchise.

It’s significant because in the past, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made controversial comments that some call anti-trans.

Variety reports the trans character Sirona Ryan is the proprietor of the Three Broomsticks Pub.

It’s evident as she tells players it took her classmates time to realize she was “a witch... not a wizard.”

“Hogwarts Legacy” players will enter the wizarding world as a novice wizard from more than a hundred years ago and try to master spells and potions.

“Hogwarts Legacy” will roll out on other consoles, including PS4 and Xbox One in April and Nintendo Switch in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired

Latest News

Haley Shepherd
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed’s Powell: Strong hiring could force further rate hikes
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
New Harry Potter game 'Hogwarts Legacy' will feature first transgender character