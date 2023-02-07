Polar Plunge
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop

Jordan Craig
Jordan Craig(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they spotted a speeding car on S. Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the driver turned on Dulin Street and sped up to at least 82 mph.

Once the driver was pulled over, police say they could smell alcohol.

Officers say they could see an open can of beer in the console and more open cans in the car.

When asked for insurance, police say the driver, 25-year-old Jordan Craig, told them it was something he was working on.

The officer says when he returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

Police say he failed field sobriety tests, and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count.

Officers say he admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

They say his blood alcohol tested .121.

Craig faces several charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

