Marion VA to host PACT Act Awareness open house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Marion VA Heath Care System says they are set to host a PACT ACT Town Hall in Evansville.

According to a release, that’s set to happen Wednesday, February 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1114.

They say new Executive Director Zach Sage along with staff from the Indianapolis VA Regional Office will speak at the event.

The organization is inviting people to join them to learn about this landmark legislation and how it will impact the care the VA provides to our nation’s heroes. Veterans will also be able to register for care if not already, receive a flu shot and or Covid booster as well as access to various services from the Marion VA.

For those of you who are interested in learning more, you can visit Marion VA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.