Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Marion VA to host PACT Act Awareness open house in Evansville

PACT act Awareness Open House
PACT act Awareness Open House(Marion VA)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Marion VA Heath Care System says they are set to host a PACT ACT Town Hall in Evansville.

According to a release, that’s set to happen Wednesday, February 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1114.

They say new Executive Director Zach Sage along with staff from the Indianapolis VA Regional Office will speak at the event.

The organization is inviting people to join them to learn about this landmark legislation and how it will impact the care the VA provides to our nation’s heroes. Veterans will also be able to register for care if not already, receive a flu shot and or Covid booster as well as access to various services from the Marion VA.

For those of you who are interested in learning more, you can visit Marion VA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
35-year-old William Levon Hutchins
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired

Latest News

UE professor secures grant funding to fight food insecurity in Vanderburgh Co.
Alabama North American Tour
Alabama coming to the Ford Center in Evansville
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop