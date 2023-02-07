Lawman Tactical holds active threat training seminar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In light of the active shooter situation at a Walmart West over two weeks ago, Lawman Tactical is trying to help people be more prepared.

In the 24 hours after Lawman Tactical posted about the training seminar, all 30 plus spots were filled.

The event started at 6 p.m. and says they’ll be going over a number of topics.

The big ticket items are situational awareness and response.

Tactical response instructor, Bryan Bishop, will be leading the seminar.

“More people are interested in learning how to respond to a situation like that,” says Bishop. “So we want to take our training and our experience to help educate people if they find themselves in that predicament.”

We will have more 14 News at 10 about how the seminar went.

