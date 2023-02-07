Polar Plunge
Hoops Live Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees

By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 5.

Madalynn Shirley, Central: The freshman had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Central’s upset win over North in the sectional semifinal game on Friday.

Kathleen Sevier, Wood Memorial: The sophomore had 21 points in Wood Memorial’s sectional championship win over Tecumseh on Saturday

Ailie Taylor, Princeton: The freshman talent had 15 points and six boards to lead Princeton to a sectional championship comeback win over Southridge.

Parker Gray, Owensboro Catholic: The senior had 29 points and three rebounds in the Aces win over Daviess County. Nine of those points were made three point shots.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
