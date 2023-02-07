Hoops Live Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 5.

Madalynn Shirley, Central: The freshman had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Central’s upset win over North in the sectional semifinal game on Friday.

Kathleen Sevier, Wood Memorial: The sophomore had 21 points in Wood Memorial’s sectional championship win over Tecumseh on Saturday

Ailie Taylor, Princeton: The freshman talent had 15 points and six boards to lead Princeton to a sectional championship comeback win over Southridge.

Parker Gray, Owensboro Catholic: The senior had 29 points and three rebounds in the Aces win over Daviess County. Nine of those points were made three point shots.

