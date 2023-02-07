Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co.

Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd.

They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his car out in front of a van.

The driver of the van wasn’t hurt, but the Cloverport man was taken to the hospital in Owensboro and then flown to Louisville.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

