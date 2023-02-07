Cloudy, P.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of rain during the afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-50s . Tonight, cloudy with spotty rain as low temperatures sink into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, breezy with occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-50s. Wednesday night, showers and scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

Thursday, cloudy and breezy with showers likely during the morning as high temps remain in the mid-50s. However, temps will sink during the afternoon as the cold sweeps through the area.

