Chase Jones signs NLI with U-Indy football
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh senior Chase Jones was a major force on the gridiron for Tecumseh High School football.

On Monday, Jones announced he will continue his football career at the next level.

Jones signed his national letter of intent, to continue his education and football career, at the University of Indianapolis. He had originally committed to Georgetown College, but recently flipped his commitment to U-Indy.

“I’m extremely excited. I mean U-Indy was really my top choice ever since recruiting really started for me,” said Jones. “As soon as I stepped on that field, I knew that was the place I wanted to go and I haven’t stopped working for that moment my whole senior year. I dreamed about that since I was 4 or 5 years old, and I’ve constantly been working, pushing myself.”

Jones ran for over 2,000 yards this past season, with 27 rushing touchdowns for the Braves. He also had 11 catches for 164 yards and 3 TDs. He even had 2 pass completions on 3 attempts for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jones played both sides of the ball and on defense, he had 3 interceptions, along with a good number of tackles.

