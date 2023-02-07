Alabama coming to the Ford Center in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country rock group Alabama has announced a new date on the 2023 tour “Roll on North America.”

The new date will be in Evansville at the Ford Center on March 30, 2023.

The show will feature guest Dailey & Vincent.

Ticket pre-sale starts on Feb. 9, 2023 (Code: ROLLON).

All tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

