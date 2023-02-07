3 people facing child abuse charges set to appear in Ohio Co. court

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people accused of child abuse are expected in court Tuesday.

That’s 52-year-old Kelly Vanderkooi, 28-year-old Johnathan Vanderkooi and 27-year-old Amanda Vanderkooi.

Kentucky State Police say they ran a boarding school called Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry in Dundee.

Court documents show Kelly and Johnathan are facing several charges, including Criminal Abuse of a Child and Assault of a Child.

Amanda is facing charges of Sexual Abuse.

Troopers say this case involves about 20 victims, many of those are children from several different states.

We’ll be following what happens during this Tuesday’s hearings.

