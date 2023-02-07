Polar Plunge
3 people facing child abuse charges set to appear in Ohio Co. court

3 people facing child abuse charges set to appear in Ohio Co. court
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people accused of child abuse are expected in court Tuesday.

That’s 52-year-old Kelly Vanderkooi, 28-year-old Johnathan Vanderkooi and 27-year-old Amanda Vanderkooi.

Kentucky State Police say they ran a boarding school called Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry in Dundee.

[Previous Story: 3 people running Ohio Co. boarding school facing child abuse charges]

Court documents show Kelly and Johnathan are facing several charges, including Criminal Abuse of a Child and Assault of a Child.

Amanda is facing charges of Sexual Abuse.

Troopers say this case involves about 20 victims, many of those are children from several different states.

We’ll be following what happens during this Tuesday’s hearings.

[Related Story: Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience]

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to make special announcement
2/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
